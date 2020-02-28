

EARL DEAN BORDEN



Earl Dean Borden, age 89, of Arlington, Virginia, died December 16, 2018 surrounded by his loving children.

Born March 29, 1929, in Braintree, Massachusetts, he was the son of Roy and Christine (Melish) Borden. He started his career in the Air Force crewing B-29 and B-50 aircraft during the Korean War while stationed in England. Following his military duty, Earl was an aircraft mechanic working for American Airlines and Butler Aviation. Earl joined the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) where he served for 42 years, as a Flight Safety Inspector. During his tenure with the FAA, he performed multiple tours of duty throughout the Middle East and Africa while stationed in Beirut, Lebanon.

Earl will be remembered as a dedicated and loving father who always put his family first. He was an avid boater, skier and fisherman who loved spending time on the Potomac River while living in Northern Virginia and later, on the Caloosahatchee River while retired in Cape Coral, Florida.

Earl is survived by his three children, Christina Borden Stafford (Steve) of Arlington, Virginia, Jennifer Borden Kennedy (Kevin) of Arlington, Virginia and Roy Borden (Lisa) of South Riding, Virginia; eight grandchildren, Katelyn, Emily, and Olivia Stafford of Arlington Virginia, Ashley and Andrew Kennedy of Arlington Virginia and Ryan, Jessica and Gregory Borden of South Riding Virginia.

Earl will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery on March 6 at 2 p.m.