Earl Garrett



Earl E. Garrett

On Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Capital Caring Hospice in Arlington, VA. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith and son, Wade. He is survived by his children, Jacquelyn Furlow, Kelvin, Eugene, Katrinka, Earl, William and Ward Garrett; 19 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; two brothers; four sisters and a host of other relatives and friends. The Family will receive friends at Greene Funeral Home, 814 Franklin St, Alexandria VA 22314 on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 12 noon until time of service at 1 p.m. Rev. Dr. Johnnie Abram, officiating. Capacity is limited. Social distancing is encouraged and face masks are required. Interment in Mt. Comfort Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store