Earl Garrett
Earl E. Garrett  
On Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Capital Caring Hospice in Arlington, VA. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith and son, Wade. He is survived by his children, Jacquelyn Furlow, Kelvin, Eugene, Katrinka, Earl, William and Ward Garrett; 19 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; two brothers; four sisters and a host of other relatives and friends. The Family will receive friends at Greene Funeral Home, 814 Franklin St, Alexandria VA 22314 on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 12 noon until time of service at 1 p.m. Rev. Dr. Johnnie Abram, officiating. Capacity is limited. Social distancing is encouraged and face masks are required. Interment in Mt. Comfort Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Greene Funeral Home
AUG
6
Service
01:00 PM
Greene Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
814 Franklin Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
7035490089
