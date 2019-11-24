The Washington Post

EARL KREHER (1937 - 2019)
EARL ROBERT KREHER  

Earl Robert Kreher, Born February 4, 1937 in Grosse Pointe, MI to Earl Jerome and Evelyn Decker Kreher, Died November 1, 2019 in Springfield VA. He is survived by his children Kathleen Marie Manney (Timothy), Robert Earl Kreher (Valerie), James Michael Kreher (Lynne), Thomas Joseph Kreher (Sarah), and David John Kreher, eleven grandchildren, and his close friend Vivian Webb. Earl worked diligently for the American Automobile Manufacturers Association where he was employed for the majority of his adult life, was dedicated to aiding with the recovery of others, and committed to fostering communications between his children. May God take Earl into his arms and may he be at peace. A family memorial service will be held in Michigan Friday, November, 29.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 24, 2019
