LINDVEIT Earl Wayne Lindveit Died peacefully on March 18, 2019 at Ingleside, Rock Creek in Washington, DC. He is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, Sheila Brown Lindveit. Surviving also are: his daughter, Kristin Lindveit Whisennand of Huson, MT; his son, Eric Brown Lindveit of New York, NY; grandchildren, Wesley Whisennand, Eva Lindveit and Robin Lindveit; his nephew, David Earl Simm of Millersville, MD, and his wife Sandra and their family. On June 6, 1926, Earl was born in Elmont, NY to Norwegian parents, Julia Jacobsen and Alf Lindveit. At 17 he joined the Army Air Corps during

LINDVEIT Earl Wayne Lindveit Died peacefully on March 18, 2019 at Ingleside, Rock Creek in Washington, DC. He is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, Sheila Brown Lindveit. Surviving also are: his daughter, Kristin Lindveit Whisennand of Huson, MT; his son, Eric Brown Lindveit of New York, NY; grandchildren, Wesley Whisennand, Eva Lindveit and Robin Lindveit; his nephew, David Earl Simm of Millersville, MD, and his wife Sandra and their family. On June 6, 1926, Earl was born in Elmont, NY to Norwegian parents, Julia Jacobsen and Alf Lindveit. At 17 he joined the Army Air Corps during WWII . A graduate of Bethany College, he earned a Ph.D. in Political Science from American University. Dr. Lindveit became a specialist in Science and Public Policy and helped develop relationships between U.S. Government agencies and the private sector during the budding Space Age. He was a scientific manpower consultant to the President's Committee on Scientists and Engineers, served on the Senate Committee on Aeronautical and Space Sciences under Lyndon Johnson, and later joined the American Council on Education to work on government-university research relationships. He completed his government service as a senior research administrator at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Along with a number of published articles and reports, Dr. Lindveit's book "Scientists in Government" was published in the 1960's. His insights and attention to detail brought him honors from the academic and scientific communities. Bethany College named him for an Alumni Achievement Award. He also received an Alumni Recognition Award from American University. He was elected a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. He served as President of the Westmoreland Citizen's Association, was a founding trustee of St. Andrew's Episcopal School, served on the Vestry at St. Columba's Church. He was almost a 50 year member of the Chevy Chase Club. He derived great satisfaction in retirement, producing his first novel "Nightingale - Searching for Home" in 2008. In it he revealed a sensitivity to those less fortunate than he. Besides his writing, Earl's creativity showed also in production of slide shows put to music for St. Andrew's School and St. Columba's. Having spent time in Alaska with HUD, he was inspired to carve a Totem Pole in his backyard. He studied classical guitar. He enjoyed the National Symphony, reading, golf, his men's group luncheons, political discussions and first and foremost his family. He was a gentle, quiet man, an observer and listener with a twinkle in his eye and a keen sense of humor. He will be greatly missed. A service of thanksgiving and celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, April 6 at 11 a.m. at St. Columba's Episcopal Church, 4201 Albemarle St., NW, Washington, DC 20016. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Earl's honor may be given to: So Others May Eat, PO Box 96325, Washington, DC 20090-6325 or to St. Columba's Church, designated "Outreach" Religious Service Information St Columba's Episcopal Church

4201 Albemarle St NW

Washington, DC 20016

