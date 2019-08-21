The Washington Post

EARL McBRIDE

Service Information
Snead Funeral Home - Washington
5732 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20011
(202)-726-4400
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tenth Street Baptist Church
1000 R Street, NW
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Tenth Street Baptist Church
1000 R Street, NW
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Entered into eternal rest on Saturday, August 10, 2019, beloved husband of Mary McBride; devoted father of Denise. Also survived by brother-in-law, Alvin Battle (Annie); two aunts, Maggie Abney of Greenwood, South Carolina, and Addie White (Robert) of Baltimore, Maryland; a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Thursday, August 22, from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at the Tenth Street Baptist Church, 1000 R Street, NW. Interment George Washington Cemetery, Adelphi, Maryland.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 21, 2019
