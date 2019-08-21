EARL MCBRIDE
Entered into eternal rest on Saturday, August 10, 2019, beloved husband of Mary McBride; devoted father of Denise. Also survived by brother-in-law, Alvin Battle (Annie); two aunts, Maggie Abney of Greenwood, South Carolina, and Addie White (Robert) of Baltimore, Maryland; a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Thursday, August 22, from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at the Tenth Street Baptist Church, 1000 R Street, NW. Interment George Washington Cemetery, Adelphi, Maryland.