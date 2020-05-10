

Rev. EARL N. KRAGNES (Age 98)



Of Asbury Methodist Village, Gaithersburg, MD. Passed from this life on April 28, 2020. He is predeceased by his beloved wife of 72 years, Anna, and only son, Philip. He is survived by daughters Kathy Cox, Janice Warrington, and Cheryl Parsons; four grandchildren and 10 great and great-great grandchildren. An ordained minister of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), he pursued ecumenical work in Oklahoma, serving as Executive Director of the Oklahoma Council of Churches for 15 years before joining AARP in Washington, DC as the Director of the Interreligious Liaison Office (1974-93). In retirement he served as a Senior Fellow for the National Interfaith Coalition on Aging; as a reader for Readings for the Blind; and Dean and President of the Keese School at Asbury Methodist Village. Memorial gifts may be made to the N. Chevy Chase Christian Church Scholarship Fund or the Benevolent Fund of Asbury Methodist Village. Memorial service plans are pending.