

Earl Vincent Pallas, Jr.

(Age 79)



Of Leisure World, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on September 2, 2019. Earl was born in St. Louis, MO and later moved to Philadelphia, PA. Moved to Montgomery County, MD in 1962. Earl joined the navy after high school in 1958, he was in the navy for six years. Later went on to work for BAE Systems for 41 years as a Systems Analyst, In 2005 retired from him his position there.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years Beverly and daughters, Patricia(Harold), Deborah (John), Theresa (Joe). He also had five grandchildren, Brittany (Steven), David (Nicole), Katelynn, Bethany (Rolando), Ryan and six great-grandchildren.