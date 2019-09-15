Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Cosmos Club Washington , DC View Map Send Flowers Notice

RAVENAL Earl C. Ravenal Internationally known expert on American foreign policy and US government, died August 31, 2019 at his second home in Trappe, MD, surrounded by family. He was 88. Known as an author, professor, and a 1984 Libertarian Party candidate for US President, he wrote twelve books and over 200 articles and papers for The New York Times, Washington Post, Foreign Affairs, and others. He taught at Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service for 23 years and lectured internationally. "Cappy," as he was known to friends and family, was born in New York on March 29, 1931 to the late Alan and Mildred Ravenal. Raised in Providence, RI, he graduated Summa Cum Laude and Phi Beta Kappa from Harvard University in 1952, and received a Henry Fellowship to Cambridge University in England. He attended the Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration Middle Management Program and later served in the Defense Department as Director of the Asian Division, Systems Analysis, where he brought a business perspective informed by his years as President of a family corporation, Elbe File & Binder Co. He earned his MA and PhD from The Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies, where he taught before his appointment to Georgetown. Earl was an inventive chef inspired by international travels, had a great love of poetry including Pound and Elliot, and was passionate about sailing and skiing. He possessed an encyclopedic knowledge of Western classical music developed through years of playing violin, including with the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra. He was widely regarded as a wise and generous man and will be greatly missed. Earl is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carol Bird Myers Ravenal; his daughter, Cornelia Ravenal and her husband, Mikael Sï¿½ï¿½dersten; his son, John Ravenal and his wife, Virginia Pye, and their children, Eva and Daniel; his daughter, Rebecca Ravenal, her husband, Stephen Costello, and their daughters, Eliza and Daisy; and his brother, Richard Ravenal. A celebration of his life will take place at the Cosmos Club in Washington at 2 p.m. on October 27.Earl is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carol Bird Myers Ravenal; his daughter, Cornelia Ravenal and her husband, Mikael Sï¿½ï¿½dersten; his son, John Ravenal and his wife, Virginia Pye, and their children, Eva and Daniel; his daughter, Rebecca Ravenal, her husband, Stephen Costello, and their daughters, Eliza and Daisy; and his brother, Richard Ravenal. A celebration of his life will take place at the Cosmos Club in Washington at 2 p.m. on October 27. Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Harvard Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

