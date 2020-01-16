The Washington Post

EARL ROBINSON

Service Information
Graves Funeral Home
1631 Church St.
Norfolk, VA
23504
(757)-622-1085
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Providence United Church of Christ
2200 Vicker Ave.
Chesapeake, VA
Notice
EARL C. ROBINSON  

Earl C. Robinson of Chesapeake, VA and formerly of Washington, DC was welcomed into Heaven on January 9, 2020. He is survived his partner, Eileen A. Olds of Chesapeake, VA; a sister, Joy D. Edwards of Houston, Texas as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
A service of celebration will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Providence United Church of Christ 2200 Vicker Ave. Chesapeake, VA 23324. Burial will be in Houston, Texas. GRAVES FUNERAL HOME, Norfolk, Virginia is handling arrangements.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 16, 2020
