

EARL C. ROBINSON



Earl C. Robinson of Chesapeake, VA and formerly of Washington, DC was welcomed into Heaven on January 9, 2020. He is survived his partner, Eileen A. Olds of Chesapeake, VA; a sister, Joy D. Edwards of Houston, Texas as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A service of celebration will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Providence United Church of Christ 2200 Vicker Ave. Chesapeake, VA 23324. Burial will be in Houston, Texas. GRAVES FUNERAL HOME, Norfolk, Virginia is handling arrangements.