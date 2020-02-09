

Earl Americus Smith, Jr.



Died peacefully in his sleep at home on Friday, January 31, 2020. He was born at home on a snowy Philadelphia night on February 15, 1923 at a time when horses and ice boxes were a common fixture. He served his Country

as a Flight Engineer of the 9th Bomber Group stationed on Tinian aboard a B-29 Superfortress named "French's Kabazie Wagon" on its missions over the Japanese Empire during the Second World War. In peacetime he continued to serve his Country as an aeronautical engineer for NASA and helped place a Man on the Moon and usher in the Space Age. His smile

was genuine and warm and he would always greet his family with a "Hey, it's great to see you!"

He is survived by his children, Earl Smith III (Linda Ett Smith), Wendy Smith Wilcoxon (Winfred Wilcoxon) and Nancy Smith Baker (Kenneth Baker) and his grandchildren, Earl A. Smith V, Conrad I. Smith, Katheryn Baker Evans and Samantha Baker Martinez.

A memorial service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church, 4001 Franklin St., Kensington, MD 20895 on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. The parking lot is accessible from Everett Street. Online guestbook at