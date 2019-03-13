Earl Ellis Spencer
Passed away on Sunday March 3, 2019 at the age of 92. Survived by devoted wife of 72 ½ years, Ethel C. Spencer; daughter Sandra Spencer Gass; and son Larry Keith Spencer (Monika). Also survived by five grandchildren, six great grandchildren, one great- great grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends. On Thursday March 14, 2019, Viewing 10 a.m., Funeral 11 a.m. at Beulah Baptist Church, 5820 Dix St NE, Washington DC 20019. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Services by Henry Washington & Sons Funeral Home.