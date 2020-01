Earl Wesley Thomas



Passed away on December 9, 2019 of Heart Failure at Berkeley Medical Center. Son of the former Fran and Wally Thomas of Silver Spring, Maryland. He is survived by two sisters, five nieces and nephews, and seven great-nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of life will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. Student Center, Shepherd University, 210 N.King St., Shepardstown, WV 25443. Email your stories to: