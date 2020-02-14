

HELEN ESTHER WYATT TOONE (77)

EARL CHRISTOPHER TOONE, JR. (79)



Helen Esther (Wyatt) Toone (77) and Earl Christopher Toone, Jr. (79), residents of Surfside Beach, SC, and previously of Bethesda, MD, died this January 2020. Earl died January 23, 2020 at Conway Medical Center, in SC from pneumonia. His beloved wife, Esther, died January 30, 2020 of liver cancer at their home in South Carolina, surrounded by family.

Helen Esther was born in 1942 in Dublin, Georgia and graduated from Dudley High School. Earl was born in 1940 in Glen Echo, MD and graduated from Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School, then went on to serve in the United States Air Force.

After marrying in July of 1963 in Dublin, GA, the couple moved to Bethesda, MD where Esther worked for the Defense Mapping Agency and eventually retired after 30 years as the head of personnel. Earl worked for the US Postal Service as a mail carrier and held the same route in Potomac, MD for the majority of his 30 years of service.

Esther and Earl were devoted members of The Palisades Community Church in Washington, DC where they enjoyed working in community service. After retirement, Esther and Earl moved to Surfside, SC where they played golf, were involved in community activities, travelled the world with family and friends, and dedicated much of their time to mission work through their Church and with Habitat for Humanity.

Earl and Esther are survived by their son and daughter-in-law, Bruce and Amanda Toone, of Darnestown, MD; two Grandchildren, Steven Toone and Jessica Toone; Earl's sister, Helen Frank of Surfside Beach, SC, and Esther's sister Carolyn Janelle Sapp of Warner Robins, GA, and her brother and sister-in-law, James and Mary Wyatt of Orlando, FL.

Interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia at a future date.