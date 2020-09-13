

Earl J. White, JR.

September 5,2020, Earl passed peacefully into the arms of the Lord at the age of 91. He was a devoted husband to his late wife of 65 years, Gloria, loving and supportive dad to Diann Polk (Steve), Mark White ( Deirdre) and fun Papa to Grace and Clare White. He is also survived by his wonderful sister, Marilyn Anthold (Robert) and two nephews, David and Ross. He was the son of the late Rev. Earl and Olga White. He is remembered by friends as a person who never met a stranger, had a quick smile, an optimistic outlook and was so grateful for all the adventures life had given him. He always had a story to tell. Whether it was a golf game at BHCC, gardening or his latest "project", if the family was there, he was happy. He loved to play golf, hunt , travel and watch sports.He graduated from Shurtleff College. After getting out of the Army, his marketing career spanned 40 plus years in the defense sector working for Olin-Winchester, Honeywell, Thiokol and retiring from Rockwell. He was past president of ADPA, working both sides of aisle to insure a strong military. He was in the first aerospace trade delegation when the US opened relations with China in the early 70s.Donations can be made to the USO or Fisher House. Services and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. He will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery .



