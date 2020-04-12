

Earle H. West



Died at home on March 31, 2020. He was born in Ashville, NC on August 3, 1925. Dr. West grew up in Henderson, TN, where he completed a junior college program at Freed-Hardeman University. He later received the B.A., M.A. and Ph.D. degrees from Vanderbilt University. He taught chemistry for 10 years at David Lipscomb University in Nashville, TN. He then served for 29 years at Howard University, Washington, DC, variously as Professor of Education, Associate Dean of the School of Education, and Executive Assistant to the Vice President for Academic Affairs. He edited the Journal of Negro Education for several years. Earlier, Dr. West had served as Minister for Churches of Christ in Goodlettsville, TN, Nashville, TN, and Cleveland, OH. For the past 50 years he served as an Elder for the Silver Spring, Maryland Church of Christ. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Dr. Tommie A. West, four children: Mary Ann Sudbury of Ponca City, Ok, Earle H. West Jr. (Diane) of Morganville, NJ, Elizabeth Snyder (Mike) of Arlington, TX, and Paul S. West of Houston, TX. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A private Memorial Service by the family will be held at a later time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Thailand Mission Fund of Silver Spring Church of Christ, 100 East Franklin Avenue, Silver Spring, MD or the Thompson Lecture Fund of Howard University, Washington, DC.