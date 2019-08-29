The Washington Post

EARLEAN ALSTON

New Macedonia Baptist Church
4115 Alabama Ave SE
Washington, DC 20019
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The New Macedonia Baptist Church
4115 Alabama Ave., SE
Washington, DC
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
The New Macedonia Baptist Church
4115 Alabama Ave., SE
Washington, DC
Earlean B. Alston  

Peacefully transitioned on August 23, 2019 at 3 p.m. at her home. She is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline Grant and son-in-law, Riccardo Grant; her son, Daryl; granddaughter, Ashley; great-grandsons, Jaquan and Jamari; sisters, Doris Arrington and Mary Russell; god-daughter, Aisha Thornton. On Friday August 30, 2019 from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. friends may visit with the family at The New Macedonia Baptist Church, 4115 Alabama Ave., SE, Washington, DC 20019.
Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery, Suitland, MD.
 
 

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 29, 2019
