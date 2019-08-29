Earlean B. Alston
Peacefully transitioned on August 23, 2019 at 3 p.m. at her home. She is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline Grant and son-in-law, Riccardo Grant; her son, Daryl; granddaughter, Ashley; great-grandsons, Jaquan and Jamari; sisters, Doris Arrington and Mary Russell; god-daughter, Aisha Thornton. On Friday August 30, 2019 from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. friends may visit with the family at The New Macedonia Baptist Church, 4115 Alabama Ave., SE, Washington, DC 20019.
Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery, Suitland, MD.