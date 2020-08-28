1/1
EARLEAN GROGAN
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EARLEAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

EARLEAN STANLEY GROGAN
Peacefully passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 98 years young. She was born March 4, 1922 in Pensacola, FL. to the Rev. Ervin Stanley and Mamie Hayes Stanley. She is survived by her son, William J. Grogan, Jr. (Nellie), her two daughters, Rev. Desiré P. and Amyvonne; her sister-in law, Dorothy M. Stanley; four grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Due to COVID- 19, a limited number of family and friends will visit with the family on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Marshall-March Funeral Home, 4308 Suitland Road, Suitland, MD. Interment: National Memorial Park Veterans Section Rose Garden. www.marshallmarchfh.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Marshall's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Service
11:00 AM
Marshall's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Marshall's Funeral Home
4308 Suitland Road
Suitland, MD 20746
(301) 736-1616
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved