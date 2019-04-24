

EARLINE CECILE FRAZIER

May 4, 1941 - February 5, 2019



We sadly lost a pillar in our community on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, when Earline Cecile Frazier transitioned from diabetic complications in her home in Northeast, Washington, DC. Always known for her laugh, you could hear Earline's voice before she entered the room. She was born May 4, 1941, in Washington, DC, to Erma and Roscoe W. Frazier, where she passionately lived her life being a caregiver to her parents and her family. Her accomplishments include being: in the first cohort of African Americans that were integrated into DC Public Schools, graduate of McKinley Technical High School, graduate of the University of Maryland College Park for her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees, a Distinguished woman of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., worked 20 years with BellSouth, a courageous advocate and servant of Ward 5 and the citizens of Washington, DC, for over 50 years through many civic organizations including the Brentwood Community Civic Association, a caregiver and mentor to countless children, young people, and adults throughout this city, and a quintessential lover of people and the community.

She is survived by her two brothers, Roscoe (Laleh) W. Frazier, Jr.; Charles (Eleanor) E. Frazier, Sr.; two nephews: Charles E. Jr., Michael (Victoria) Chan-Frazier; and a close community of dear friends with whom she shared her life. Family, friends, and others lives she touched are invited to a memorial service to celebrate and honor her life at her church, Mount Olivet Lutheran Church, from 2 to 4 p.m. at 1306 Vermont Ave NW, Washington, DC 20005, Saturday, April 27, 2019, to reminisce, grieve, laugh, and support each other.