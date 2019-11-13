The Washington Post

EARLINE MILLS

Service Information
Marshall-March Funeral Home - Washington Cathedral Chapel
4217 Ninth Street, N.W.
Washington, DC
20011
(202)-723-1250
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Southern Rock Baptist Church
750 Buchanan St., NW
Washington, DC
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
New Southern Rock Baptist Church
750 Buchanan St., NW.
Washington, DC
Notice
EARLINE BELTON MILLS (Age 66)  

On Tuesday, November 5, 2019, a sweet spirit of Lanham, MD, peacefully went to be with the Lord in her sleep at home. She is survived by two sons, Darnell Mills, Sr., Kevin Mills, Sr., (Janelle), mother Ada Belton, two sisters Diane Belton Hill (James), Cynthia Belton, two brothers Randy Belton (Judy), Raymond Belton. Five grandchildren, Amoni, Darnell Jr., Aaliyah, Kevin Jr., Se'beyon; two great-grandchildren, Kyrie and Milan; and a host of other relatives. On Friday, November 15, 2019 friends may visit the family from 10 a.m. until time of service, 11 a.m. at New Southern Rock Baptist Church, 750 Buchanan St., NW. Interment Washington National Cemetery in Suitland, Maryland.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 13, 2019
