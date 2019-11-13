EARLINE BELTON MILLS (Age 66)
On Tuesday, November 5, 2019, a sweet spirit of Lanham, MD, peacefully went to be with the Lord in her sleep at home. She is survived by two sons, Darnell Mills, Sr., Kevin Mills, Sr., (Janelle), mother Ada Belton, two sisters Diane Belton Hill (James), Cynthia Belton, two brothers Randy Belton (Judy), Raymond Belton. Five grandchildren, Amoni, Darnell Jr., Aaliyah, Kevin Jr., Se'beyon; two great-grandchildren, Kyrie and Milan; and a host of other relatives. On Friday, November 15, 2019 friends may visit the family from 10 a.m. until time of service, 11 a.m. at New Southern Rock Baptist Church, 750 Buchanan St., NW. Interment Washington National Cemetery in Suitland, Maryland.