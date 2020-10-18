EARLINE WILKINSON

1/1
Earline Norma Wilkinson of Washington, DC was called to rest on Saturday, October 10, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Hewitt V. Wilkinson; children Gina Scott, Dawna "Nicky" Wilkinson, and Lisa Raynor (Anthony); grandchildren David Tyler Jr. and Britni Ashe (Jonathan); great-grandchildren Jonathan Ashe, Jr. and Maya Ashe; and a host of other relatives and many friends. Due to COVID, Funeral Mass and Interment are private. No floral arrangements will be accepted at the private Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to Our Lady of Perpetual Help, with notation "Ladies of Charity Christmas Giving Tree". Address: Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1600 Morris Road SE, Washington, DC 20020.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 18, 2020.
