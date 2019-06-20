EARNEST GAMBLE, JR. "June"
On June 11, 2019, Earnest "June" Gamble, Jr. of Washington, DC transitioned from this world. God called home one of his angels after 92 years of service to the almighty, his country, family and friends. We will all miss June's presence physically, but his spirit will always be with us. June's Celebration of Life ceremony will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd, Hyattsville, MD 20785. Sympathy cards or letters for his family can be mailed to 743 Hilltop Terrace, Washington, DC 20019 or emailed to [email protected]
.