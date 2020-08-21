1/
EASTER HARRIS
Easter M. Harris (Age 91)  
Easter M. Harris made her transition into eternal life on August 12, 2020. She is survived by her two sons, Tonny and Michael Harris; daughter-in-law, LaVerne Harris; one granddaughter; one great granddaughter; a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Snead Funeral Home, 5732 Georgia Ave, NW. Graveside service will be held at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Snead Funeral Home - Washington, D.C.
AUG
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Fort Lincoln Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Snead Funeral Home - Washington, D.C.
5732 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20011
202-726-4400
