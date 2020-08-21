EASTER HARRIS



Easter M. Harris (Age 91)

Easter M. Harris made her transition into eternal life on August 12, 2020. She is survived by her two sons, Tonny and Michael Harris; daughter-in-law, LaVerne Harris; one granddaughter; one great granddaughter; a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Snead Funeral Home, 5732 Georgia Ave, NW. Graveside service will be held at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020.



