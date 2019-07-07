The Washington Post

EBENEZER Asafu-Adjaye (1951 - 2019)
Notice
Dr. Ebenezer B. Asafu-Adjaye  

Age 67 died June 21, 2019, in Woodbridge, Virginia. He was born in Cape Coast, Ghana, December 17, 1951 to Dorothy and Joseph Asafu-Adjaye. Ebenezer is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Grace Asafu-Adjaye; loving children, Makeda Saggau-Sackey, Kofi Asafu-Adjaye, Kweku Asafu-Adjaye, Kobina "Nana' Asafu-Adjaye and adoring grandchildren, Kaira and Adwoa.
 
He recently retired after a 28-year career as an Analytical Chemist at the Food and Drug Administration. Deeply loved and missed for his kind and compassionate spirit.
 
Visitation: Friday, July 12, 2019 Miller Funeral Home 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (3200 Golansky Boulevard, Woodbridge, Virginia 22192); Funeral Service: Saturday, July 13, 2019 Miller Funeral Home 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.; Burial: Fairfax Memorial Cemetery (9900 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA). 10 a.m. Celebration of life to follow: Modern Ballroom (12596 Darby Brook Court, Woodbridge, VA 22192) 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
 
For information call Miller Funeral Home at (703) 878-2273 or leave a condolence message. Memorial contributions may be made to his family in lieu of flowers at www.ebenezersplashghat.com
Published in The Washington Post on July 7, 2019
