EBIE BANKS

Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
From The Heart Ministries
5055 Allentown Rd.
Suitland, DC
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
From The Heart Ministries
5055 Allentown Rd.
Suitland, DC
Notice
EBIE BANKS  

Entered into eternal rest on Saturday, August 31, 2019. He is survived by his two daughters, Dr. Marinna Banks Shields (William) and Eboni Banks; five grandchildren, Melanie Shields, Micah Moten, Malik Moten, William Shields IV and Whitley Shields; eight siblings, Jean Banks Wilson, Ronald Banks (Joyce), Karen Banks Gaines (William), Anna Banks Simeon, Reverend Dr. Constance Banks Simon, Wesley Banks (Carmen), Dr. Anita Banks Brentley (Thurmond) and Ninetta Banks Jordan (Kenneth); a host of other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life for Mr. Banks, Jr. will be held at From The Heart Ministries, 5055 Allentown Rd., Suitland, MD on Monday, September 16, family hour at 10 a.m. with Celebration at 11 a.m. Interment is private.

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 15, 2019
