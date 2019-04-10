EBONI LEE

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EBONI LEE.

 
 

EBONI NAKIA (ROBINSON) LEE  

On Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Loving and devoted wife of Damon Lee; beloved mother of Danyelle Lee; loving daughter of Lillian Robinson. She is also survived by sisters, Talisa Jackson and Patsy Neal; mother-in-law, Velma Law; many other relatives and loving friends. Mrs. Lee will lie in state at First Baptist Church of Marshall Heights, 4934 B Street SE on Friday, April 12, from 9:30 a.m., until funeral Service 11 a.m. Interment National Harmony Memorial Park. Services by Stewart.
Funeral Home
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 399-3600
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.