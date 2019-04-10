EBONI NAKIA (ROBINSON) LEE
On Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Loving and devoted wife of Damon Lee; beloved mother of Danyelle Lee; loving daughter of Lillian Robinson. She is also survived by sisters, Talisa Jackson and Patsy Neal; mother-in-law, Velma Law; many other relatives and loving friends. Mrs. Lee will lie in state at First Baptist Church of Marshall Heights, 4934 B Street SE on Friday, April 12, from 9:30 a.m., until funeral Service 11 a.m. Interment National Harmony Memorial Park. Services by Stewart.