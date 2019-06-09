The Washington Post

EBONY McBETH

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EBONY McBETH.
Service Information
Hodges-Edwards Funeral Home - Suitland
3910 Silver Hill Road
Suitland, MD
20746
(301)-899-0687
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Heart Church Ministries
5055 Allentown Rd.
Suitland, MD
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Heart Church Ministries
5055 Allentown Rd.
Suitland, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

EBONY McBETH  

Entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 Beloved daughter of Lewis and Barbara McBeth. She is also survived by one sister, Tiffany L. Pittman; brother, Tony D. Campbell (Cori); god-son, Sebastian; dear friend, Martin Jenkins; a host of other relatives and many friends. Friends may visit with the family on Monday, June 10, 2019 at From the Heart Church Ministries, 5055 Allentown Rd., Suitland, MD from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. Interment private. Arrangements by Hodges and Edwards.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on June 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.