EBONY McBETH
Entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 Beloved daughter of Lewis and Barbara McBeth. She is also survived by one sister, Tiffany L. Pittman; brother, Tony D. Campbell (Cori); god-son, Sebastian; dear friend, Martin Jenkins; a host of other relatives and many friends. Friends may visit with the family on Monday, June 10, 2019 at From the Heart Church Ministries, 5055 Allentown Rd., Suitland, MD from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. Interment private. Arrangements by Hodges and Edwards.