ECFORD S. VOIT, JR. (Age 79)

On Tuesday, October 20, 2020, beloved husband of Sophia Glezos Voit; brother of Donna Voit (deceased) and Richard Voit; father of Kristin Voit; grandfather of Briana Voit; uncle of Julie Voit Levinson (Karl Levinson); great uncle of Winter Levinson; and great-grandfather of Amira, Elena, Dennis, Madhi, and John-John. Services will be held at Parklawn Cemetery, 1 p.m., Rockville, MD, Friday, October 23, 2020.



