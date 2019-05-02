The Washington Post

EDDIE BAZEMORE

Notice
EDDIE BAZEMORE  

Entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Brenda Bazemore. Also survived by devoted children, Teinisha Bassil (James) and Trina Wheatley; grandson, Trinton Wheatley; two brothers, Jonathan Bazemore and Tony Curtis Bazemore (Gloria); one sister, Dorothy M. Butler; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit with the family on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Ebenezer AME Church, 7806 Allentown Rd., Ft. Washington, MD. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. Services By Hodges & Edwards.

Published in The Washington Post on May 2, 2019
bullet World War II
