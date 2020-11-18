1/1
EDDIE CROUSE
1941 - 2020
EDDIE RAY CROUSE  
Born on January 16, 1941 in Rosemont, WV, son of Jay and Velma Crouse, died on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at his home in College Park, MD. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Patty (Martin) Crouse; son, Eddie Ray II; daughter-in-law, Sandy; and granddaughter, Amber Lea. Relatives and friends may call at the Borgwardt Funeral Home, 4400 Powder Mill Road, Beltsville, MD on Thursday, from 4 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 11007 Montgomery Road, Beltsville, MD on Friday, November 20 at 11 a.m. Interment Bridgeport Cemetery, Bridgeport, WV.www.borgwardtfuneralhome.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 18, 2020.
