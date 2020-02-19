The Washington Post

EDDIE HUMPHREY Jr.

Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
The Word Of God Baptist Church
6513 Queens Chapel Rd
University Park, DC
Notice
EDDIE LEE HUMPHREY, JR.  

Entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Prestina Humphrey; parents, Eddie, Sr. and Janet Humphrey; two daughters, Bre'ana and Keilani; three sons, Eddie III, Robert and Jaden; four grandchildren, Milyn, Noah, Jordyn and Jayce; sister, Malissa Lambert; brother, Andre D Humphrey and a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life wil be held at The Word Of God Baptist Church, 6513 Queens Chapel Rd., University Park, MD on Friday, February 21 at 11 a.m. Interment is private.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 19, 2020
