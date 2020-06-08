EDDIE JOHNSON
EDDIE LEE JOHNSON  
On Tuesday, May 26, 2020, Eddie Lee Johnson of Upper Marlboro, Maryland entered into eternal life. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Elizabeth Johnson; three daughters Sherryleen Lynch, Lisa Johnson and Dyanna Johnson-Smith (Timothy). Also survived by five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, one sister, Janice Smith, many other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 10, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at Wiseman Funeral Chapel, 7531 Old Alexandria Ferry Road, Clinton, Maryland. Interment Quantico National Cemetery.www.wisemanfuneralhome.net  


Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

