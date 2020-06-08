On Tuesday, May 26, 2020, Eddie Lee Johnson of Upper Marlboro, Maryland entered into eternal life. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Elizabeth Johnson; three daughters Sherryleen Lynch, Lisa Johnson and Dyanna Johnson-Smith (Timothy). Also survived by five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, one sister, Janice Smith, many other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 10, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at Wiseman Funeral Chapel, 7531 Old Alexandria Ferry Road, Clinton, Maryland. Interment Quantico National Cemetery.