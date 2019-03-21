EDDIE LEE

  • "For Our Dear Friend and Life Time Supporter of CYC."
    - Chinese Youth Club
  • - Brian Lee

 
 

EDDIE LEE  

Of Hyattsville, Maryland passed away on March 16, 2019 at the age of 70 with his beloved wife and best friend of 48 years Emma by his side. He was the proud father of Christopher (Linh), Robert (Jane), Brian, Bruce, and Jeffrey (Ella) Lee; and devoted grandfather of Brandon, Preston, Jordan, Abigail, Olen, Landon and Jocelyn Lee. Eddie was the cherished son of Mary and the late Fung Dak Lee, and the dear brother of Mei Zhen Li Zhao, Frank (Beth) Lee, Kay (John) Mon, Carol (Alan) Wang, and Tom (Kelli) Lee. He is also lovingly survived by an extensive extended family and numerous friends.
 
Family and friends may pay their respects at Joseph Gawler's Sons, 5130 Wisconsin Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20016, on Friday, March 22 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, March 23 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 23 at 11a.m. Interment will follow at Washington National Cemetery, 4101 Suitland Road, Suitland, MD 20746. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Eddie's name to the Chinese Community Church of Washington DC, 500 I Street, NW, Washington, DC 20001 or the Chinese Youth Club, 10410 Montgomery Avenue, #888, Kensington, MD 20895.
 

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 21, 2019
Arrangements under the direction of:
Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC
5130 Wisconsin Ave NW | Washington, DC 20016 | (202) 966-6400
Washington, DC   (202) 966-6400
