EDDIE EUGENE WARD, SR. (Age 91)  

Eddie Eugene Ward, Sr. of Bowie, MD, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his devoted wife, Dr. Doris E. Ward of 65 years; loving son, Eddie, Jr. (Sabrina); adoring daughters, Tanya Ward Jordan, Tracia Ward-Rainey (Scott), and Tamara Ward-Lucas (Kenneth); six grandsons and three granddaughters. He was predeceased by his mother, Lenora Dancy Ward and father, Eddie Ward of Rocky Mount, NC. Eddie served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He earned a Master's Degree in Social Work from Howard University, and retired from both Federal and state government. A memorial celebration will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, January 26 at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Rd., Brentwood, MD 20722.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 22, 2020
