1/
EDDY LEE
1948 - 2020
Eddy G. Lee (Age 72)  
Eddy G. Lee was born in Washington, DC in 1948, youngest son of the late Olive Louis Doong and the late Ark Kee Lee, both of Toishan, Canton, China. He died on November 22, 2020 of COVID-19, complicated by renal failure.He graduated from Northwestern High School, Class of 1965, and completed his degree from University of Maryland in Electrical Engineering in 1969. He performed his military service on the USS Bordelon. Subsequently, he worked for NAVELEX and NAVSHIPS as a civilian EE. He was a longtime resident of University Park, MD and served as an elections supervisor.Eddy had an avid interest in the arts, including collecting and playing musical instruments, attending craft shows and making jewelry. He was a fan of diverse musical genres, especially folk singing. He was also a barbecue connoisseur and participated in local barbecue competitions. He enjoyed giving his nieces and later his great-nephews and niece gifts that encouraged the exploration of science, engineering and technology.Eddy is survived by his brothers, David and Arthur (Pauline), nieces, Susan (Matt Houser) and Karen (Jon Sippel), great-nephews, Joseph, Timothy, and Oliver and great-niece, Hannah.There are no plans for a service due to the pandemic. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the National Kidney Foundation. Condolences can be left at www.beallfuneral.com.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 27, 2020.
