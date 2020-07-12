EDGAR BOWERS

Edgar George Bowers
Passed on June 20, 2020 in Midlothian, Virginia.Born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on October 2, 1939 to Edgar and Florence (Anderson) Bowers, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret (Peggy) Bowers, with whom he spent 56 years. He and Peggy met while working at the Mighty Mo in Takoma Park, MD.. He is survived by his children, Lisa Bowers and Eric Bowers (wife, Stephanie; and grandsons Wes and Guthrie); his wonderful sister, Betsy McIntosh, Betsy's two children, Bryan McIntosh and Leigh (Jim) Shannon, and his adored brother-in-law Jim Williams and sister-in-law Mary Robertson, of whom he and his wife became guardians. Ed is predeceased by his other treasured brother-in-law Dan Williams (widow AJ Williams).A member of Northwestern High School's golf team and a full golf scholarship recipient of George Washington University, he was a member of GW's All-Decade Team of the 1950's. He was Club Champion at Montgomery Country Club and volunteered with First Tee.After receiving a BS in Accounting from George Washington University, he joined IBM, working in accounting and management and in Paris as European Director of Accounting. He moved to Loral and ended his career at Lockheed Martin.Ed loved to host friends and family whether in their long-time home in Maryland or in Paris, where they lived for five years. Having been a tour guide in Washington, DC, during college, he was known for his nighttime tour of the monuments. He was known for his desire to help others.Ed and Peggy were founding members of Mill Creek Parish in Derwood, MD. SInce Ed's move to Richmond, VA, he was a member of Bon Air Baptist Church.A virtual service is scheduled for July 16, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Please contact Woody Funeral Home at 804-794-1000 for details. The family will hold an in-person gathering in 2021.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
in memory of his wife, Read to Them's One Richmond, One Book program, or a charity of your choice