

EDGAR NEWTON BROWN



Beloved husband, father, grandfather, Edgar Brown died February 29, 2020. At Civil Rights Commission, he conferred with Medgar Evers and Martin Luther King prosecuting southern voter suppression. At Department of Justice under AG Robert Kennedy, Edgar prosecuted election law fraud and union misconduct, revised US Criminal Code and oversaw Immunity, pardons and witness protection awards. He was awarded the John Marshall Award in his 50th year of govt service. Winner of four VA State Time Trial Championships, Edgar biked 33 miles daily to work for 36 years. In retirement he wrote a moving memoir of his amazing growing up years, became an accomplished photographer and writer of children's stories and fables. Edgar's passions included time with family, chamber music, the Outer Banks, birding and walking in nature. An amazing man, active thro his 91st year, Edgar lived life fully until his sudden death. We miss his joyful, loving presence. We aspire to follow his example, living life to the fullest! Services were previously held.