Edgar Anthony CHAVARRIE

On September 17, 2019. Lt General Chavarrie, loved the Air Force, his family and his friends. He was our Hero. We are comforted to know that he is now in the hands of our Savior. A WWII Korean War and Vietnam Veteran, Edgar also served our country for many years at the Pentagon including as the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Legislative Affairs. He was a strong advocate for women in the Military. He was dearly loved and is survived by his wife of 69 years Jeannette Chavarrie, his daughter Julie Chavarrie Logaglio, his son Paul Chavarrie (deceased) and his two grandchildren Sarah and Christian Logaglio.