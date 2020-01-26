Edgar Anthony CHAVARRIE
On September 17, 2019. Lt General Chavarrie, loved the Air Force, his family and his friends. He was our Hero. We are comforted to know that he is now in the hands of our Savior. A WWII
, Korean War
and Vietnam Veteran, Edgar also served our country for many years at the Pentagon including as the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Legislative Affairs. He was a strong advocate for women in the Military. He was dearly loved and is survived by his wife of 69 years Jeannette Chavarrie, his daughter Julie Chavarrie Logaglio, his son Paul Chavarrie (deceased) and his two grandchildren Sarah and Christian Logaglio.
A full honors funeral service will be held at the Memorial Chapel on Fort Meyer Military Base on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 10:45 a.m. Enter thru the Hatfield Gate with a photo id. The burial will follow at Arlington National Cemetery. There will be a reception following the burial at the Patton Hall Officers Club on Fort Meyer Base.