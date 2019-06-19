

Edgar A. Duvall (Age 91)



Died at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Born in Washington, DC he was the son of the late Edgar S. and Thelma Gray Duvall. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Ruth M. Duvall; and children, Vicki Verbich and her husband Ted, and Nola Duvall and her husband Jack Gibson. There are three grandchildren, Lauren (and her husband Josh Martin), Teddy, Jack; and two great-grandchildren, Isaac and Zoey. Also surviving is his sister, Monica Parks; niece Marilyn Parks, and a host of beloved friends.

Mr. Duvall served in the Army National Guard in Washington, DC. He was employed by Erco and the Naval Surface Warfare Center as a sheet metal machinist. He served in the Korean War and was stationed in Vienna, Austria. He was a member of the American Legion in Forestville for 30 years, and then a member of American Legion Synepuxent Post #166 in Ocean City. He was an avid Redskins and NASCAR fan. He loved being at the beach, especially on 36th street. Mr. Duvall was a kind, funny, well-loved man who will be missed dearly.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, June 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin, MD. Family and friends are welcome to share stories and memories starting at 6 p.m. A viewing will be held on Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the funeral home, with a graveside service at the Eastern Shore Veteran's Cemetery in Hurlock at 2 p.m. Letters of condolence may be sent via: