

Edgar Hart, Sr. (Age 82)



Peacefully passed away at the Virginia Hospital Center on Monday, December 9, 2019, surrounded by his family. Edgar was born December 17,1937 in Trenton, South Carolina, he is the son of the late Minnie Bell Hart Weaver and the eldest of four siblings, the late William Weaver Jr., sister, Priscilla Nixon, and brother, Calvin Weaver. Hart is survived by his four children through his first marriage to (Vivien S. Hart), Edgar Hart Jr., Vivette Hart-Finlayson, Robin Hart, Karin Hart, Christopher Hart and Patrick Hart. He is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as a host of relatives and friends. Peaceful services will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at MT Moriah Baptist Church, 1636 East Capitol St., NE, Washington, DC 20003. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery.