Age 93, of Greenbelt MD, passed away at his home on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Edgar was born in Columbus, OH on June 30, 1926. His family relocated to Washington, DC while he was still a child. Edgar graduated from Central High School in Washington, DC class of 1944, After which he was drafted into the army during the final years of World War II. After Edgar's WWII military service, he stayed in Germany and worked for the Office of Chief Counsel for War Crimes in Nuremberg Germany, performing work that included special service during the Nuremberg War Trials. Upon his return to the US Edgar took advantage of the GI Bill to graduate from George Washington University. Following his graduation from George Washington University, he went to work for the Central Intelligence Agency as an intelligence analyst. He then graduated from The Ben Franklin School with a degree in business law and accounting. Edgar spent the bulk of his career with the National Bureau of Standards as a senior systems accountant. Edgar was a loving husband to his dear wife, Nancy Margaret (Henderson) MacArthur, who preceded him in death on July 26, 1999. They were married on December 31, 1960. Edgar's passions in life included golf, bridge, travel, bird watching and reading about history. He is survived by his son, David MacArthur and daughter Margaret (Leigh Anne Altman) MacArthur. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to The Chesapeake Bay Foundation. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

