EDGARD HUGO PILARES
Edgard Hugo Pilares passed away on January 23, 2020. He was born February 19, 1942 in Cuzco , Peru, the son of Ana Isabel Pilares and Mariano Faustino Pilares. He entered in the United States in 1960 where later married Lenore Pinckney Halstead. Edgard became proficient in restoring antiques and co-founded the Key Bridge News Stand. Later he worked for Fairfax County. He is survived by his wife, one brother, four sisters, family, and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date.