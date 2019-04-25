EDITH MARIE BOWKER
On Wednesday, April 17, 2019, Edith (Edie) Bowker of Alexandria, VA. Beloved wife of 65 years to the late J. Ernest Bowker; loving mother of Ginny Mancuso (Skip), Judy Degnan (Fred), Diane Smith
(Jeff), Christine Bowker, Teresa Stinneford (Dick), Maureen Pettinato (Steve), Michael Bowker (Paulina), and Amy Bowker. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and many loving friends and family. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 27, at 10:30 a.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 1102 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA. Interment immediately following at Columbia Gardens Cemetery, Arlington, VA at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to ,(donate.doctorswithoutborders.org
).
Online condolences: