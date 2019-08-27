EDITH ELDRED BOYD (ELLIE)
On Tuesday, August 21, 2019, Mrs. Edith Eldred Boyd (Ellie), 97 of Rockville, MD passed peacefully at Village at Rockville Nursing Home. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert A. "Ike" Boyd, Sr.; loving mother of Marsha L. Arneson (Michael), Robert A. "Sam" Boyd, Jr., Tammy Lane Boyd and the late Hawes "Cliff" Boyd. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two great-grandsons, Wyatt Arthur and Aaron Brown. She will also be remembered by Tom Shumway. Friends may call at DeVol Funeral Home, 10 E. Deer Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Living Faith Lutheran Church, 1605 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park, Rockville, MD. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to Village at Rockville Auxiliary, 9701 Veirs Drive, Rockville, MD 20850 or thevillageatrockville.thankyou4caring.org
