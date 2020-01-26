The Washington Post

EDITH BROCKWAY

Service Information
Donald V. Borgwardt Funeral Home, P.A.
4400 Powder Mill Road
Beltsville, MD
20705
(301)-937-1707
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Donald V. Borgwardt Funeral Home, P.A.
4400 Powder Mill Road
Beltsville, MD 20705
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donald V. Borgwardt Funeral Home, P.A.
4400 Powder Mill Road
Beltsville, MD 20705
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Donald V. Borgwardt Funeral Home, P.A.
4400 Powder Mill Road
Beltsville, MD 20705
View Map
Notice
EDITH BROCKWAY "EDIE"  

Died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Loving wife of Walter for 61 years; devoted mother of Janet (Tristen), Mark (Gerri), Anne Moynihan, Lori, and Lisa (Darrin) Middleton; grandmother of John, Angela, Casey, and Abbey; great-grandmother of Kaiden. Relatives and friends may call at Borgwardt Funeral Home, 4400 Powder Mill Rd. Beltsville, MD on Tuesday from 2-4 PM and 6 to 8 p.m. where funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 29 at 11 a.m. Interment private. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 4902 Berwyn Rd., College Park, MD 20740. holy-redeemer.org

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 26, 2020
