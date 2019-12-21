Mother Edith r. Coley
"Edi" "Sister Riley"
Edith Rudine Coley entered into eternal life on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Preceded in death by her children, Gwen, William and Mary. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Ollen Coley; devoted children, Marquett Riley and Arlene Coley, seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, one aunt, one sister and brother, one sister-in-law and daughter-in-law, and host of other relatives and friends. On Monday, December 23, 2019 a viewing will be held at 10 a.m. and Service at 11 a.m. at Faith Temple No. 2 Original Free Will Baptist Church, 211, Maryland Park Drive, Capitol Heights, MD 20743. Interment at Harmony Cemetery Hyattsville, MD 20785. Services entrusted to Compassion and Serenity Funeral Home.