EDITH DUREN
Departed this life on May 17,2020. She was the beloved mother of three sons, Eddie (Frances), Lonnie and John; four daughters, Claretta, Cassandra (Randolph), Carolyn (Eric) and Delores; three stepchildren; one brother, Robert Stover; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Burial via internet at live2.rnhorton.com on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 1300 Bladensburg Road, Washington, DC 20002. Services by R.N. Horton Co.
Published in The Washington Post on May 29, 2020.