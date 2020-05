EDITH DURENDeparted this life on May 17,2020. She was the beloved mother of three sons, Eddie (Frances), Lonnie and John; four daughters, Claretta, Cassandra (Randolph), Carolyn (Eric) and Delores; three stepchildren; one brother, Robert Stover; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Burial via internet at live2.rnhorton.com on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 1300 Bladensburg Road, Washington, DC 20002. Services by R.N. Horton Co.