

Edith Powe Fleming



Born September 10, 1931 in Cleveland, North Carolina, transitioned this life to be with the Lord on January 23, 2020 in Columbus, Georgia. She was the beloved wife of the late Bruce L. Fleming, who proceeded her in death; and a cherished mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, friend, and church member who was known for celebrating and supporting her family and friends with her trademark quiet grace, humility, class and gentle spirit.

A graduate of Bennett College in Greensboro, North Carolina, Mrs. Fleming pursued post-graduate studies in French. She served for 30 years as an Education Specialist for the former Department of Health, Education and Welfare. She is survived and honored by her daughters Michele Sims, Andrea Fleming-Whitehurst and Cheryl Fleming; her grandchildren Shalita Fleming, Bruce Williams and Cierra Sims; her great-granddaughters, Lyric and Jurnei Hardy; her sisters Dr. Valeria P. Fleming and Wanda P. Burns; her brother, Thomas M. Powe (Janet); and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m., until time of Funeral Service at 11 a.m., on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Sargent Memorial Presbyterian Church, 5109 Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, NE, Washington, DC 20019. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery. Services by HENRY S. WASHINGTON & SONS.

As a life-long advocate and supporter of youth empowerment, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Sargent Memorial Presbyterian Church Scholarship Fund in honor of the decedent, Edith P. Fleming. Please address donations in care of Ms. Leslie Tillery at Sargent Memorial Presbyterian Church.