On May 7, 2020, Edith Gutkin Daman died of pneumonia at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, MD. She is survived by her daughter, Janet Farbstein (the late Charles); her sons, Daniel C. Gutkin (Susan) and Ted Gutkin; her grandsons, Len Gutkin (Cori O'Keefe) and David Gutkin (Nova Benway); the Daman family, and the Farbstein family; along with many friends. Her life-long love was dance. During her years at Hunter College in New York City, where she got her undergraduate degree, and at Columbia University where she got her Master's, she took modern dance lessons. Later she studied with Martha Graham. For many years, Mrs. Daman taught elementary school with the Montgomery County, MD School System. She was an active volunteer and an officer with the National Council for Jewish Women in Montgomery County, MD. She also volunteered with many other organizations including the Friends of the National Zoo, and at the Butterfly Exhibit at Brookside Gardens in Wheaton, MD. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Leonard Gutkin in 1963; by her second husband, Leon Daman in 1994. Donations can be made in her name to Planned Parenthood. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.