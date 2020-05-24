EDITH LUCILLE RAIFORD HARRIS
June 26, 1938 ~ April 22, 2020
Entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the age of 81. She is survived by her husband, Thurman Arnold Harris, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, god-children and a host of relatives and friends. Viewing on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Marshall-March Funeral Home, 4308 Suitland Rd., Suitland, MD from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Immediately following the viewing, a private family funeral will be held. Interment will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Suitland, MD.