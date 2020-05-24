The Washington Post

EDITH HARRIS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDITH HARRIS.
Service Information
Marshall's Funeral Home
4308 Suitland Road
Suitland, MD
20746
(301)-736-1616
Viewing
Friday, May 29, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Marshall's Funeral Home
4308 Suitland Road
Suitland, MD 20746
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

EDITH LUCILLE RAIFORD HARRIS  
June 26, 1938 ~ April 22, 2020  

Entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the age of 81. She is survived by her husband, Thurman Arnold Harris, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, god-children and a host of relatives and friends. Viewing on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Marshall-March Funeral Home, 4308 Suitland Rd., Suitland, MD from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Immediately following the viewing, a private family funeral will be held. Interment will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Suitland, MD.
Published in The Washington Post on May 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.